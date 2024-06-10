Ronnie Lynn Smith, 55 Published 8:28 am Monday, June 10, 2024

Ronnie Lynn Smith, beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle, passed away on June 8, 2024 at his home in Batesville. Born on November 11, 1968, Ronnie lived a vibrant life filled with love and joy.

Ronnie was a skilled welder by profession but his true passion lay in the simple joys of life. He found great happiness in cruising and camping adventures. A loyal fan of the Pittsburg Steelers, Ronnie enjoyed cheering for his favorite team with enthusiasm. His love for Dr. Pepper was well-known among his family and friends.

Faith Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church held a special place in Ronnie’s heart. He took delight in being a part of the church community where he shared his kindness by handing out smarties to both children and adults.

In his free time, Ronnie cherished the company of his furbaby Precious, finding comfort and companionship in their bond.

Ronnie will be deeply missed by his surviving family members: his loving wife Rebecca Lynn Smith of Batesville; mother Ruby Louise Smith; siblings Earl Smith (Brenda), Linda Smith Pittman, and Brenda Smith Comstock (Chuck); and many nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart: Christy Smith Roden (William), Misty Smith Nall (Jason), Tiffany Smith Wilson (Chris), Tisha Pittman Fisher (Clay), Danielle Pittman, Jena Pittman Stephens (Jon), Icel Comstock, Neal Comstock, Steve Waldo, Stephanie Waldo Parrish, Kim Waldo Wills, Shane Waldo, Lillie Adams Darby, Jay Adams, and Aaron Waldo. He also leaves behind numerous great nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father JH Smith and brothers William Smith and Herman Smith, as well as his nephew Clayton Comstock.

Services to honor Ronnie’s life will be held at Faith Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church in Batesville on Thursday, June 13. The visitation will begin at noon followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at Forrest Memorial Park.

Ronnie Lynn Smith touched the lives of many with his warmth, generosity, and unwavering love. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.