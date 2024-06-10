Clematis vines give strong vertical beauty Published 8:25 am Monday, June 10, 2024

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

Clematis vines are some of my favorite climbers, renowned for their prolific and strikingly colorful blooms that can transform vertical spaces into breathtaking floral displays.

I saw some beautiful varieties flourishing in my friend Kay Cline’s gardens when I visited her in Picayune, Mississippi.

Clematis foliage typically consists of compound leaves with 3 to 5 leaflets, usually displaying a lush green color. Some cultivars have variegated patterns. These vines flourish best in well-drained, fertile soil and require regular watering to keep the soil moist but not waterlogged.

Clematis thrive in locations that receive full sun to partial shade, although certain species are adapted to shadier conditions.

The bloom times vary significantly, with some species flowering in early spring, others in summer and still others in fall. This provides continuous visual interest throughout the growing season.

When caring for clematis, understanding their pruning needs is crucial.

Clematis are grouped into three categories based on blooming habits. Group 1 flowers on old wood and should be pruned after flowering. Group 2 blooms on both old and new wood and requires light pruning in early spring and after the first flowering flush. Group 3 blooms on new wood and benefits from hard pruning in early spring.

One of my favorites in Kay’s garden is Clematis Josephine, a distinctive variety known for its exquisite, multi-layered blooms on display from late spring to early autumn.

This deciduous perennial vine can reach heights of 8 to 10 feet. Its flowers, a spectacular blend of mauve pink to lilac pink, feature broad outer petals and ruffled, narrow inner petals that form a pom-pom-like appearance.

Belonging to pruning Group 2, Josephine will need light pruning in late winter or early spring to encourage vigorous growth and additional pruning after the first bloom to promote a second flowering.

I admired Clematis Wisley in Kay’s garden, which also is in pruning Group 2. This variety is cherished for its delicate blooms that add elegance to any garden where it is found.

This deciduous climber typically reaches 6 to 8 feet tall, with flowers that appear in late spring and continue through early summer. Blooms are a soft lavender blue with a pale center and measure about 4 to 6 inches in diameter.

Clematis Wisley petals are broad and slightly wavy, creating a charming, open-faced bloom that contrasts beautifully with the plant’s dark green, compound leaves.

Clematis Luther Burbank is another of my favorite in Kay’s collection. It is a robust variety admired for its large, dramatic flowers and hardy nature. This deciduous vine can grow 10 to 15 feet tall.

Its striking blooms appear from early summer to fall and are a rich purple-violet color. These reach 6 to 8 inches in diameter and have velvety, overlapping petals that create an eye-catching display. The flowers have contrasting creamy white stamens at their centers, adding to their visual appeal.

As part of pruning Group 3, Luther Burbank benefits from hard pruning in early spring. Cut it back to about 12 inches above the ground to promote vigorous growth and prolific blooming.

Clematis Ernest Markham, also in pruning Group 3, is known for its rich magenta-red blooms.

This deciduous vine reaches 10 to 15 feet tall. Its large, velvety flowers appear from midsummer to early fall and measure 4 to 6 inches in diameter. Each blossom has broad, overlapping petals with slightly wavy edges and contrasting creamy yellow stamens at the center.

Whether adorning a garden structure or used as ground cover, the clematis vines in Kay Cline’s gardens created stunning floral displays with their graceful climbing ability. Try them at your house to bring elegance and vibrant color to your garden landscape.

Dr. Eddie Smith is a gardening specialist and Pearl River County coordinator with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. He is also host of the popular Southern Gardening television program. Locate Southern Gardening products online at http://extension.msstate.edu/s hows/southern-gardening.