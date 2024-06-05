Wilbourn-Loveberry Published 9:14 am Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Wilbourn-Loveberry

Mr. Marlin Wilbourn and the late Mrs. Shamekia Quennae Wilbourn announces the engagement

of their daughter Shatavius Sharnea Wilbourn to Darius Demon Loveberry, son of Mr. and Mrs.

Dallas Loveberry of Como.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs.Melvin Salter, Mrs. Doris Leverson, and the

late Mr. Charles Wilbourn, and she is the great-granddaughter of Mrs. Betty Wilbourn-Armstrong

all of Sardis.

She is a 2014 graduate of the North Panola High School and continued to pursue her education

at the Northwest Community College in Senatobia, and later graduated from nHolmes

Community College in Grenada where she obtained a certification as a LPN.

She is currently employed at the Bagwell Medical Clinic in Hernando.

The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Loveberry of Como, the

late Mr. Johnny A. Armstrong of Crenshaw, and the late Mrs. Dorothy Steel-Pride of Como.

He is a 2010 graduate of the North Panola High School in Sardis. He furthered his education at

Northwest Community College in Senatobia. He is employed by the North Panola School

District.

The couple will exchange vows Saturday, June 8, in Batesville with Rev. Tommy Cash of the

Mt. Zion M.B. Church officiating. A reception will follow.