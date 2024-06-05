Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 11:08 am Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

May 28

Hwy. 6 @ Bates St., two vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is blocked

Lester St., 88 year old male with left shoulder and arm pain.

Jackson St., lift assist, front door is open.

May 29

Jackson St,. lift assist only.

Draper St., 44 year old female with a possible seizure.

London Cove, male subject has fallen in driveway, needs lift assist, advises he does not need

EMS.

May 30

Jackson St., elderly female patient has fallen, no injuries.

Gordon Dr., fire and smoke alarms, no contact with keyholder.

Perkins Lane, 54 year old male with trouble breathing.

Normandy Ave., 46 year old male with possible heart attack, Lifeguard has been toned.

James St., 19 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

May 31

Shamrock Dr., 75 year old female has fallen and injured her head.

Hwy. 6E, Circle K, 59 year old male having trouble breathing, has COPD.

June 1

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, 74 year old male has fallen, possible hip injury, Lifeguard has

been toned.

Quail Run Rd., garage on fire.

Claude St., homeowner has locked herself out of the house, needs help making entry.

June 2

Quail Run Rd., garage fire has sparked back up.

Martinez St., 62 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Quail Run Rd., fire has re-kindled.

June 3

Hwy. 6W, WBLE radio station, smoke coming from the building.

Bruce St., 77 year old male with low blood pressure.

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, female subject has slipped on grapes and fallen.

Van Voris St., female subject has fallen and hit her head.