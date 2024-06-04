Enid Lake construction history program – Corps of Engineers will have event Saturday Published 5:23 pm Tuesday, June 4, 2024

1 of 3

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Visitor Education Center (VEC) will host a historical program to kick off their summer events.

Mike Robinson, former Resource Manager for the US Army Corps of Engineers at Enid Lake, will present a historical program on the construction of the Enid Lake project. This program will take place on June 8 at 2 p.m.

Working with the Corps since 1972, Robinson has written numerous articles on the lake’s construction and the families present on the land before construction. These articles won the notable Howard Crittenden National Interpreters’ Award. Participants can engage in a question-and-answer session at the end of the program.

The program is free with the price of admission. Admission is $2.50 for adults ages 18-59, and $2 for youth ages 3-17 and adults over the age of 60.

The VEC will be host other events throughout the summer that will be great for all ages to participate in.

The VEC is part of the MDWFP’s Bob Tyler Fish Hatchery and is located at Exit 233 east off I-55.

For question about this or other summer programs at the VEC, call (662) 563-8068 or visit www.mdwfp.com.