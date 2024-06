B’ville Friends on the Links Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Last month eight lifelong friends from Batesville got together for a round of golf in Diamondhead on the Gulf Coast. Many had not seen each other in years. While the golfing was sub-PGA level, the fun factor was strong. Pictured are (from left) Johnny Cook, David Maddux, Bobby Reed, Ricky Warren, Bryan Doty, Brad Baker, Malcolm Nix, and Guy Doty. The golf round was followed by dinner with the whole crew.