Ruthie Ann Skeen, 80 Published 7:15 am Friday, May 31, 2024

Ruthie Ann Skeen, 80, of Batesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Born in Sledge to the late Charlie Braxter and Mary Ruth Reed, Ruthie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; being the glue that held everything together. In addition to her family, she was a dedicated member of the First Pentecostal Church of Oxford; in attendance for over 30 years. Ruthie was a God-fearing woman who loved Jesus Christ.

Ruthie worked in prolonging and helping better the lives as a nurse. Her devotion and dedication to helping those in need was unparalleled. She enjoyed spending her time watching cooking channels, especially Jamie Oliver, watching black and white, John Wayne westerns, and crocheting.

In addition to her parents, Ruthie is preceded in death by her husbands, James Armstrong, Sr (almost 30 years) and Johnny Skeen (4 ½ years); son, James Armstrong, Jr.; grandson, Justin Armstrong, and her brothers, James Reed, and Robert Reed.

Ms. Skeen is survived by her daughters Brenda Walsch and Cathy Bishop; sons, Bobby Armstrong, and Charlie Armstrong; grandchildren, James Marshall Armstrong, Brandon Hill, Amanda Bishop, John Bishop, Courtney Walsch, Cotey Dahl, and Charlie Armstrong, Jr.; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Emily Perkins, Janie Terry, and Ouida Shots; brothers, Charles Reed, Jimmie Reed, and Henry Reed.

The visitation of Ms. Ruthie Skeen will take place on Monday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville (99 Public Square, Batesville, MS 38606). The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. following visitation. The graveside service will follow services at Cold Springs Cemetery in Sardis.