Ramona Pryor Beardain, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at her home in Batesville. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced once finalized by her family.

Ramona was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Tillatoba to James Wilton and Ophelia Ayers Pryor. She was the fourth of five children and very shy. She attended school in Oakland where she was involved in all activities offered to her. Ramona graduated in 1956 and married her husband, of 41 years. Ramona and Boyce (BB) made their home in Memphis for a few months when he was drafted in the army. The couple was stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Their first child was born here in 1958.

After the army days, the couple moved back to Memphis for a brief period. On April 1, 1961 they moved to Batesville, and 23 days later their second child was born. Ramona lived here for the next 63 plus years. Ramona immersed herself in her church, family and community. She loved the Lord and was saved at an early age. In her church she was a teacher, on various committees and helped with all aspects there. In her community she was a member of many clubs and organizations that helped others.

Ramona had a servant’s heart all her life. She wanted to help others, especially the less fortunate. This was evident by her choice of profession as a social worker. She served in this capacity in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, the department of health and two federal grants until her retirement at age 75. Ramona held degrees from Northwest, Ole Miss and the University of Tennessee.

Her love for the Lord and others was only surpassed by her love for her family. When her two grandsons came along, they were the light of her life. She attended all of their activities and carried them and their friends many many places. When the great grands came along, they took center stage. She enjoyed attending their activities, ball games and performances. Mostly she loved keeping them.

Ramona is survived by one daughter, Vicki Daniels, (Robert) of Olive Branch, a son Chris Beardain (Cheryl Wolfe) of Batesville, a son in law Bob Wilbanks (Wilma) of Cleveland, two grandsons Rush Wilbanks (Ashley) of Dallas, and Forrest Wilbanks (Victoria) of Olive Branch; four great grandchildren Haven, Holden and Hastings Wilbanks of Olive Branch and Wade Wilbanks of Dallas.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Batesville, the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.