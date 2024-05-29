Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

May 21

Shagbark Drive, 88 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Jackson St., female has fallen and needs assistance.

Hwy. 51 in front of Piggly Wiggly, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Hemlock Rd., general fine alarm.

Randy Hendrix Dr., North Miss. Crisis Center, fire alarm.

Broad St., 66 year old female with difficulty breathing.

John R. Lovelace Dr., commercial fire alarm.

Tubbs Rd., 54 year old female with fever and shaking.

May 22

Tubbs Rd., 54 year old female with stomach and hip pain.

Hwy. 6 & Bethlehem Rd., two vehicle accident, roadway is blocked.

Black Jack Rd., county needs assistance with structure fire, everyone is out of residence.

Shagbark Dr., female is complaining of being sick, Lifeguard also en route.

Hwy. 6 in front of RedMed, report of vehicle on fire.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Shamrock Dr., 57 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Jones St., 80 year old patient with surgery pain, medical call.

Hwy. 6, old Sunuco station, gas pump reported on fire.

Ramsey Circle Ext., female with contractions one minute apart, county is requesting assistance.

May 23

Eureka St., Elderly Apartments, male subject has fallen.

I-55 southbound near Exit 243, two vehicle accident, one caller reporting no injuries, second

caller says injuries with possible entrapment.

Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 80 year old female has fallen.

King St., 63 year old female with shortness of breath.

Hwy. 6 near Hallmark Ford, two vehicle accident, one in ditch, unknown injuries.

Draper St., 35 year old female is shaking.

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, another commercial fire alarm.

May 24

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, 55 year old female having a seizure.

Hwy. 6 in front of Lowe’s, two vehicle accident, unsure of injuries.

Elbert Smith Rd., 67 year old female unconscious but breathing, EMS is en route.

Lakewood Dr., Northwest Concourse, automatic fire alarm.

Hwy. 6E, Sayle truck traveling east is spilling gas, officers are trying to get driver to stop.

May 25

Maple Lane, 65 year old male with altered mental status.

Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, 50 year old female dizzy but alert.

Jeffries St., female is having a seizure.

Jackson St., 48 year old female with leg pain.

May 26

Power Dr., Holiday Inn, elderly female needs lift assist, no injuries.

Shamrock Dr., 57 year old female with trouble breathing.

I-55 southbound near the 243 Exit, caller reports vehicle on shoulder is smoking, possibly on

fire.

Edwards St., 34 year old male with suicidal ideations.

May 27

Booker T Street, 57 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hadorn Rd., dumpster fire, fully involved.

Draper St., 83 year old female with stomach pain, coughing, and weakness.

Power Dr., Fairfield Inn & Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Public Square, near Flint’s Hardware, caller advises there is a smell of gas outside stores.

Boyd St., 22 year old male is having a seizure.