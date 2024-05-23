Donald Ray Warbington, 69 Published 2:03 pm Thursday, May 23, 2024

Donald Ray Warbington, 69, of Como, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.

​

Donald was born November 8, 1954 to the late James L. Warbington and Birdie K. Townswend Warbington in Sacramento, CA. Donald grew up in Marks, during his early life, something he was very proud of throughout his lifetime. Donald was a U.S. Army Veteran. An avid readers, Donald boasted that he had read over 20,000 books. An automotive locksmith by trade, Donald loved his work and had a passion for it. Described as a joyous spirit to spend time with, on any given day, Donald would always have a great story, a bunch of trivia, and/or a bit of philosophy to share. He had a way of bringing smiles to people around him.

​

​In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by four siblings: Dottie Worth, Pat Hamilton, Jim Warbington, and David Warbington.

​

The family he leaves to cherish his memory include his son, Christopher Warbington, of Virginia Beach, VA, his sister, Peggy Reese, of Como, and his granddaughter, Heather Warbington, of Williamsburg, VA.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.