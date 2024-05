Spring Sprucing on the Square Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Members of the Batesville Garden Club change out and upgrade flower beds and planters on the Batesville Square each spring and fall, adding variety and color to the established landscape. Busy over the weekend sprucing up the downtown area were (front) Ann McDowell, Carol Bullard, (back) Pam Russell, Erin Crockett, Susan Rall, and Rosemary Womble.