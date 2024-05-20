Paul Michael Putman, 47 Published 8:13 am Monday, May 20, 2024

Paul Michael Putman, 47, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024, at his home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 24, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the interment at Terza Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Michael was born January 16, 1977 in Batesville, to Shirley Richardson Putman and the late Larry “Trigger” Putman.

Growing up, Michael had a love for hunting, fishing, video games, and playing with trucks in the dirt with his sister for hours. He had the most uplifting personality and loved to make people laugh. In high school, he made an electric garden tiller from scratch and was most proud of that. In his teenage years, Michael started working as an auto glass technician and discovered he had a passion for it and window tinting. He continued these passions for 25 years.

He always tried to “out fish” his daddy on their many fishing trips and would always come home laughing. Michael was a member of Terza Methodist Church and enjoyed attending when his health would allow him. One of Michael’s greatest achievements was becoming a father to Alex and Andrew. As he grew older, Michael had a love for westerns and could watch them all day and night. He enjoyed listening to music, spending time with family and his great nieces and nephew, Ella Grace, Adalee and Waylon. He lived a life full of laughter, love, adventure and hardships. Michael had many health issues but he never gave up. He had a special love for the love of his life and wife of 30 years, Suzanne. Most of all, Michael was a true believer in Jesus Christ and never lost his faith.

Michael’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Suzanne Welch Putman of Batesville; two sons, Michael Alexander Putman of Batesville, Andrew Tyler Putman of Batesville; mother, Shirley Richardson Putman of Batesville; two sisters, Amanda Putman Young (Tony Marberry) of Batesville, Nicole Putman of Batesville; niece, Madyson Young of Batesville; nephews, Gabriel Young of Tupelo, and Caleb Young of Ft. Liberty, NC.

If any one would like to send a memorial contribution, the family would ask that those be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.