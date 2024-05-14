Northern Lights of Panola Published 9:31 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2024

The Aurora Borealis auroras that were visible Friday and Saturday across the Southeast were a result of increased solar activity, including a series of solar flares and coronal mass projections from the sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. The curtains of green, red and purple lights were spotted from Maine to California and as far south as Florida. In Panola County, one of the best views of the Northern Lights was from the top of the Sardis Lake Dam. Panolian readers Emily, Dom, and Laney Bryant.