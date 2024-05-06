Terry Hill, 76 Published 1:57 pm Monday, May 6, 2024

Terry Hill, 76, passed away Friday, May 3, 2024, at his home in Batesville.

A memorial service to celebrate Terry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home on Saturday, May 11.

Terry was born on Sept. 16 to the late Henry Hill and Lottie Waldrup Hill in Pope. He worked for Panola Mills in the shipping and receiving department until his retirement. Terry attended Calvary Baptist Church and found great joy in woodworking. It was a passion of his. Terry had a special love for his dogs and all of his grandchildren.

The family left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife, Connie Hill of Batesville ; three children, Jennifer Neth of Germantown, TN, Karen Summerville (Jon) of Batesville; and James Hope (Tina) of St. Johns, FL; 9 grandchildren, Parker Neth (Haley), Kelsey Egbert (Tyler), Tabitha Durham (Chase), Carson Cook, Conner Hope, Mason Hope, Bailey Hope, Jackson Hope, and Maxwell Hope; and 3 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Rose Morrow.