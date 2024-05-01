Hospice Heroes Published 9:42 am Wednesday, May 1, 2024

1 of 3

Volunteers at Baptist Hospice office were treated to an afternoon of food and fellowship on Friday, April 26, at the Batesville location in the East Oaks Shopping Center on Hwy. 6E. The office had a luau theme complete with decorations and music. El Mariachi restaurant provided a fajita bar for the honorees, office staff, and family members of patients who wished to thank the volunteers for their service during their most difficult days. Hospice volunteers make regular visits with patients in their homes and care facilities, focusing on comfort and quality interactions when curative treatments are no longer an option for caregivers. Pictured are the eight volunteers (seated, from left) Sharon Hendrix, Janie Calloway, Denny Calloway, Stormy Cook, (standing) Emily Krieger, Delaney McNear, Debbie Goff (volunteer director), and Paul Goff. (Staff)