SP Track wins girls 6A title – Both teams sending athletes to Pearl for state Published 4:47 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2024

History was made Saturday (April 27) at Center Hill as the South Panola Track & Field team won the school’s first ever girls state championship since the school was moved up to 6A classification..

The Lady Tigers tallied 129 points ahead of Vicksburg. The South Panola boys finished in fifth place with 58 points.

Both teams will have a host of qualifiers in the State 6A meet Saturday at Pearl High School. The Lady Tigers are set to be in 12 events with the boys in five.

In the girls division, Princess Lofton and Danaisha Butler (100 meter hurdles), Gabriella Russo (1600 meters, 4×800 & 4×400 relays, 800 meters), Jazmine Taylor (800 meters), Emerie Johnson and Makayla Barksdale (high jump), Tora Sanford (long jump), Kyaniyah Fondren (triple jump), and Takayla Pope (shot put, discus).

On the boys side, Will Davis (4×800 relays, 800 meters), D’marquavius Battle (110 meter hurdles), Jordan Taylor (400 meters), and Brylon Key (200 meters).

Three Lady Tigers came away with North State individual honors as Pope won the shot put while Johnson won the high jump with her teammate Barksdale finishing second.

Russo won the 800 meters and was the opening leg of the Tigers 4×800 winning relay team.