Gerial Quay McMinn Dunn, 89, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Yalobusha Nursing Home in Water Valley.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 3, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Gerial was born June 24, 1934 to the late Hubert E. McMinn and Irene Howell McMinn in Panola County. Gerial was a 1952 graduate of Batesville High School. She married the love of her life, Jim Dunn, in 1969 and together they shared 48 years together. Gerial worked in office administration for several different agencies during her career. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and cooking.

Gerial loved the Lord and was proud of the fact that she read her Bible through for the first time when she was just 15 years old.

In addition to her parents, Gerial was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Dunn, and her brother, R.D. Dunn.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include two nephews, Geary McMinn and Dan McMinn, and two great-nieces, Makayla McMinn and Natalie Robbins.