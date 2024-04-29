Patricia J. Crouch Prince, 82 Published 11:19 am Monday, April 29, 2024

Patricia “Pat” J. Crouch Prince, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, April 25, 2024, in Batesville. She was born on September 18, 1941, to the late Clarene McCullar Crouch and William Eugene Crouch.

Pat was a lifelong resident of Panola County. She worked diligently in secretarial work for Freeman Truck Line and formerly South Panola Community Hospital. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and working in her flower garden.

Left to cherish her memory includes her daughter, Susan P. Cook (Donnie) of Batesville; son-in-law, Joey Haire (late Rene) of Batesville; two sisters, Brenda C. Brown of Batesville, and Barbara C. Pound of Batesville; six grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Prince and daughters, Rene P. Haire and Regina P. Jones.

Funeral services were held at Dickins Funeral Home chapel on Sunday, April 28. A graveside service and interment was held at Pisgah Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to Pisgah Methodist Church, 11507 Eureka Road, Courtland, MS 38620

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Prince family during this time of sadness.