Republican Party Poll Managers
Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Staff Report
The Panola County Election Commission has made Poll Manager assignments for the March 12
Presidential Primary. The 21 precincts in the county will be worked by the managers with each
place having at least one Receiving and Returning designee.
The Republican Party managers will be:
District 1 Precincts:
Como: Glendora Dugger R/R, Ernestine Bridgforth, Rebecca Floyd, and Betty Moffett
Union Fire: Shanekia Rooks R/R, and Lynn Simmerman
Sardis Courthouse: Stacy Street R/R, Precious Birge, Mary Jo Fenner, and Catherine Cole
Sardis Lake Fire: Annie P Smith R/R, Darlene Cole, and Thomas Toney
District 2 Precincts:
Sardis Library: Dolly Morgan R/R, Lenior Gipson, Becky Jones, and Kellie Butler
Pleasant Grove Fire: Senita Wiley, Dorothy Henderson, LaTasha Jones R/R, and Walter Henderson
Longtown Fire: Winnie Russell R/R, Frances Parks, and Margaret Whitten
Crenshaw Fire: Jimmy Dawkins R/R, and Rosemary Dawkins
Macedonia Concord: Tammie Thornton R/R, Eddie Henderson, and Shirley Kuykendalll
District 3 Precincts:
Pope Hosanna: Danielle Willis R/R, William Doucet, Deborah Doucet, and Alric Butler
Cliff Finch: Calvin Land R/R, Sandra Barnett, Dean and Scott
Courtland Baptist: Martha Pittman R/R, Arlene Wilson, and Courtney Selvy l
Tocowa: Betty Hudson R/R, Dale Shankle, and Diana Cook
Crowder Water: Dovie Watts R/R and Haylee McGregory
District 4 Precincts:
Panola Ext Bldg: Gilbert Pegues R/R, Yvonne Taylor, Beverly Britt
Eureka: Billy Smith R/R, Johnnie Smith, and Calvin Smith
Black Jack: Nancy Freeman R/R, Janet Ware, Lonnie Ales, and Morris Wagner
Mt. Olivet Fire: Debbie Tidwell R/R, Pamela Crowder, Ronnie Smith
District 5 Precincts:
Batesville Courthouse: Becky Meacham R/R, Pat Hardy, Angela Nardozzi, and Patrice Hoskins
Patton Lane: Margaret Henton R/R, Mary Jo Hudson, J.R.. Hudson, and Brenda Norris
Enon Water: Lisa Webster R/R, and Sarah Trout
Resolution Board: Pam George, Mattie Fenner, and Gina Kilgore