Republican Party Poll Managers Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Staff Report

The Panola County Election Commission has made Poll Manager assignments for the March 12

Presidential Primary. The 21 precincts in the county will be worked by the managers with each

place having at least one Receiving and Returning designee.

The Republican Party managers will be:

District 1 Precincts:

Como: Glendora Dugger R/R, Ernestine Bridgforth, Rebecca Floyd, and Betty Moffett

Union Fire: Shanekia Rooks R/R, and Lynn Simmerman

Sardis Courthouse: Stacy Street R/R, Precious Birge, Mary Jo Fenner, and Catherine Cole

Sardis Lake Fire: Annie P Smith R/R, Darlene Cole, and Thomas Toney

District 2 Precincts:

Sardis Library: Dolly Morgan R/R, Lenior Gipson, Becky Jones, and Kellie Butler

Pleasant Grove Fire: Senita Wiley, Dorothy Henderson, LaTasha Jones R/R, and Walter Henderson

Longtown Fire: Winnie Russell R/R, Frances Parks, and Margaret Whitten

Crenshaw Fire: Jimmy Dawkins R/R, and Rosemary Dawkins

Macedonia Concord: Tammie Thornton R/R, Eddie Henderson, and Shirley Kuykendalll

District 3 Precincts:

Pope Hosanna: Danielle Willis R/R, William Doucet, Deborah Doucet, and Alric Butler

Cliff Finch: Calvin Land R/R, Sandra Barnett, Dean and Scott

Courtland Baptist: Martha Pittman R/R, Arlene Wilson, and Courtney Selvy l

Tocowa: Betty Hudson R/R, Dale Shankle, and Diana Cook

Crowder Water: Dovie Watts R/R and Haylee McGregory

District 4 Precincts:

Panola Ext Bldg: Gilbert Pegues R/R, Yvonne Taylor, Beverly Britt

Eureka: Billy Smith R/R, Johnnie Smith, and Calvin Smith

Black Jack: Nancy Freeman R/R, Janet Ware, Lonnie Ales, and Morris Wagner

Mt. Olivet Fire: Debbie Tidwell R/R, Pamela Crowder, Ronnie Smith

District 5 Precincts:

Batesville Courthouse: Becky Meacham R/R, Pat Hardy, Angela Nardozzi, and Patrice Hoskins

Patton Lane: Margaret Henton R/R, Mary Jo Hudson, J.R.. Hudson, and Brenda Norris

Enon Water: Lisa Webster R/R, and Sarah Trout

Resolution Board: Pam George, Mattie Fenner, and Gina Kilgore