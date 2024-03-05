Absentee voting deadline Saturday for in-person balloting; mail-ins next week Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, March 5, 2024

The Panola County Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be open this Saturday to accommodate in-person absentee voting for the upcoming presidential primary.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on March 9, which is the last day to vote absentee in person. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 12 and received by the clerk’s office by March 19.

The primary election is March 12, and residents will be voting in their respective voting precincts. A sample ballot for both the Democratic and Republican primary is on Page 3.

Independent candidates for the office of President of the United States can also qualify up until Sept. 6 and will be included on the ballots for the November election.