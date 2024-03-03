Linda Gail Wood Fowler, 68 Published 2:28 pm Sunday, March 3, 2024

Linda Gail Wood Fowler, 68, of Batesville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Linda was born August 15, 1955 to the late Lowell and Dot Wood in Marks. Linda worked as a legal secretary until her retirement.

The family she leaves behind includes her sisters, Carolyn Wood, Susan Wood, and Beverly Gandy, as well as several nephews and nieces.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Paul Fowler, and her brother, Tommy Wood.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Linda at a later date.