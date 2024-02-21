Woman’s Club hosts state president Published 9:21 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Staff Report

Batesville Woman’s Club members were honored to have Theresa Buntyn, General

Federation of Women’s Clubs-Mississippi Federation of Women’s Clubs State President,

as their guest speaker at the club’s Feb. 8 meeting held at the offices of Panola Partnership.

MFWC is headquartered in Jackson. Mayor Hal Ferrell welcomed President Buntyn to

Batesville and gave a brief history of some of the club’s community service projects and

activities since its formation in 1937.

President Buntyn offered an overview of MFWC’s accomplishments during her two year tenure,

especially those projects associated with her Special Emphasis, Bloom Where You are Planted:

“Getting Back to Our GFWC Roots” by promoting libraries, public education, and literacy.

She commended Batesville Woman’s Club for their support of her project. After the club’s

business portion of the meeting, President Buntyn was treated to a delicious tea with sweet and

savory offerings.

The club’s next meeting will be on March 14.