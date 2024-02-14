Lipscomb Rodeo coming Feb. 24 Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Staff Report

The 20th Annual Bill Lipscomb Memorial Rodeo is set for Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Batesville

Civic Center. Show times are 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In a change this year, all seating is reserved and no tickets will be available at the box office.

Tickets must be purchased online.

Special added attractions this year will be “Misfit Cowboy” Brian Patton, “Hashtag” Kyle Lamon,

2024 Miss MHSRA Queen Miss Gracie Jenkins and announcer Mark Northall.

Children’s activities will begin at 12:30 p.m. Activities at the 1 p.m. events include Gold Rush for

kids 8 and under and trophies for Best Dressed Cowboys and Cowgirls for kids 7 and under.

The 7:30 p.m. performance features the Egg Toss contest and the always popular Diamond Dig

for ladies, sponsored by Dale Copeland Jeweler.

Sanctioned events include bareback bronc riding, tie-down calf roping, saddle bronc riding,

steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing, cowgirls break away roping and bull riding.

Visit https://batesvilleciviccenter-ms.com/ or call 662-563-1392 for more information.