Published 9:59 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Staff reports

The 2024 Panola County Livestock Show was held at the Batesville Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, with local 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth showcasing their animals, and the skills they learned caring for the livestock and participating for judges. Additional photos and awards lists by exhibitors are on Pages 2 and 3 of this edition. Pictured in the group photo from the event are (front, from left) Kannon Witcher, Lucy Rhines, Hazel Vick, Edye Morris, Jacob McBride, Brayden Rhodes, Jon Shipp McBride, (middle) Price Rhines, Jackson Neth, Mollie Vick, Emma Neth, Ella Vick, Deacon Snider, Annabelle McGregory, Grady McBride, Harper Mills, (back) Aeryn McCullough, Owen Morris, Kason Dettor, Kash Witcher, Cooper Smith, Eli Pattridge, and Lesley Snider. (Contributed)

For a list of all the winners and more photos from then Livestock Show click here https://www.panolian.com/2024/01/31/2024-livestock-show-awards/

