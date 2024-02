Arbor Day tree giveaway Published 6:29 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Staff Report

The Panola County Soil and Water Conservation District announces that free trees will be given away on

Friday, Feb. 9, in observation of Arbor Day.

Bald Cypress, Southern Red Oak, Cherrybark Oak, Laurel Oak, and Shumard Oak will be given away.

The trees will be available at the USDA Batesville Service Center, located at 175 Broom Ridge Road,

beginning at 9 a.m.

For more information call 662-578-8045, ext. 3.