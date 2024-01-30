Northwest to honor Reedy Acres Foundation as award recipient Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

News release

Northwest Mississippi Community College is awarding its annual Outstanding Corporation Award to Reedy Acres Foundation. The foundation will be honored at the Northwest Soiree March 2 at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the Senatobia campus.

The Reedy Acres Foundation was established in the 1990s by Brownlow “Brownie” and Dorris Crawford and Arnold Carruthers, all of whom are from Water Valley. The foundation first began supporting a satellite program of the Baptist Children’s Village, which is located in Water Valley and was called Reedy Acres. The name honored the pastor of Water Valley’s First Baptist Church, Guy Reedy.

Throughout the years since its founding, Reedy Acres has continued supporting the Baptist Children’s Village as well as beginning other philanthropic avenues such as supporting education through scholarships, local school needs, and equipment for local hospitals. Other needs the foundation has met in their community is the building of The Crawford Sports Complex, named after Brownlow Crawford.

Reedy Acres has touched many lives over the years and made a difference in many men’s and women’s lives, helping them grow into productive members of their communities by providing opportunities through philanthropy.

At Northwest, they have been a generous contributor to the Brownlow (Brownie) Jackson Crawford Endowed Scholarship, which was established in 2005. Reedy Acres Foundation also supported the Northwest Capital Campaign: Investing Today, Impacting Tomorrow.

Dr. Lorri Crawford, daughter of founders Brownlow and Dorris, serves on the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors, continuing their legacy and mission of helping students have access to scholarships and education.

The Northwest Soiree is the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts located on the college’s main campus in Senatobia. It is a black tie or formal attire affair, and guests can expect a cash bar, heavy hor d’oeuvres, silent auction and wine pull during the social hour. The night will end with a Nashville Songwriters Round with Jameson Rodgers and Friends.

The Outstanding Corporation Award goes to a business or foundation that has been an avid supporter of Northwest and helps move forward the vision of the college, which is to transform students’ lives, enrich communities, and strive for excellence in educational programs and services. The Reedy Acres Foundation is a true example of this prestigious recognition.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Patti Gordon at 662-560-1103 or email pgordon@northwestms.edu. To reserve tickets, please go to: heindlcenter.org.