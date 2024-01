Joe Willie McKinney Sr., 80 Published 8:11 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

Joe Willie McKinney Sr., 80, peacefully departed on the morning of Jan. 25, 2024, at his home in Sardis.

Homegoing Services for Joe Willie McKinney Sr. will take place on Friday, Feb. 2, at noon at New Rock Hill MB Church, located at 320 Gin Street, Sardis.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Inc., located at 327 Panola Ave, Batesville.