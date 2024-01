Dane Broome, 33 Published 1:54 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Dane Broome, 33, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 25, 2024, at his home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at the Batesville First Methodist Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.