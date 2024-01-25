Kristen Dean Hale, infant Published 5:20 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Kristen Dean Hale, Jr., passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Kristen was just shy of being 3 months old.

Funeral services for Kristen will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Kristen was welcomed into this world on Oct. 17, 2023, in Oxford, weighing 10 pounds and 5 ounces by his loving parents, Kris and Isabela Hale. Despite his short time here on earth, he was deeply loved and brought so much joy to his family.

The family left behind to cherish his precious memory include his parents, Kristen Dean “Kris” Hale, Sr. and Isabela Rios Hale of Sardis; his siblings, Demichael Norwood of Sardis, Jericka Leverson of Memphis, Kristen Bohanna of Coldwater, Kameron Hale of Senatobia, and Aurianna Hale of Sardis; his maternal grandparents, Elazar Sr. and Millie Rios of Batesville; and his paternal grandmother, Qora Watson of Sardis.

He is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Earnest James Hale; and an uncle, Juan Carlos Bell.