Love, respect needed in election years Published 11:12 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

A new year is upon us, as we rise to the beauty of sweeping dust of a new day. The light shines like a glistening stone flowing across the stream. We shine quietly into the beauty of a water lily, like the beat of your heart. The water spurs itself out of the earth to feed the soul and spirit.

We cannot wait, for the time is at hand to feed our weary souls. Journey not backward to the evil pressures of yesterday.

Mary Lou Hamer is one to admire, with her love of humanity. She gave her life to help others who cannot help themselves. There are those who cannot stand the truth, because it hurts deep in the souls of our neighbors.

We cannot continue to squash the truth, whatever life brings. Even in the heat of life and death, we still struggle and we continue to call on the master for change.

In the midst of election years, we must continue to love and respect one another. We live in a world where politicians, bosses, and other leaders, can make strange decisions for bad reasons. These situations have the potential to harm us, but yet we rise.