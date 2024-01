Margie H. Clark, 87 Published 1:51 am Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Margie H. Clark, 87, passed away Tuesday, Jan, 16, 2024, at her daughter’s home in Batesville. She was the widow of Mr. Raymond Dudley Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, at the New Hope Church of God with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.