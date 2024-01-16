Patricia Amato, 68 Published 7:26 am Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Patricia Amato, 68, of Batesville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Patricia was born Feb. 27, 1955, to the late Floyd Milton Fletcher, Sr. and Evelyn Louise Lamb Fletcher in Memphis. Patricia worked as a waitress for many years. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by three siblings, Terry Wayne Fletcher, Deborah Ann Peak, and Floyd Milton Fletcher, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Jeffrey Amato, two children, Thomas Leon Adams, Jr. and Christopher Dale Dunlap, two step-children, Mark Dunlap and Jerry Dunlap, five siblings, Jimmy Adams, Nancy Christian, Rebecca Fletcher, Virginia Lee Sneed, and John Fletcher, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time