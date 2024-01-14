Governor Reeves Issues State of Emergency Ahead of Winter Weather Published 3:34 pm Sunday, January 14, 2024

JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves issued a State of Emergency today in anticipation of winter weather expected to impact the state starting Sunday, January 14, 2024. The National Weather Services is forecasting freezing rain, sleet, and snow for a significant portion of the State, along with dangerous cold for the week.

“The state of Mississippi is proactively taking steps to prepare for freezing temperatures and severe winter weather,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “By declaring this State of Emergency, we can mobilize state assets, and better support response and recovery efforts. All Mississippians in the impacted areas are encouraged to take precautions over the next few days. Prepare your homes now for below-freezing temperatures, bring pets inside, and check in with your loved ones who are most susceptible during this frigid weather.”

This State of Emergency allows the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to move assets throughout the state to support local governments in preparation for, response to, and recovery from the impending weather.

Governor Reeves directed all state agencies to discharge their emergency responsibilities as deemed necessary and set forth in Mississippi’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.