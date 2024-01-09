Fast Draw event coming to Oxford Arena – open for public to enter Published 11:33 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Nationally ranked professionals will be coming to Lafayette County to compete in the inaugural Mississippi championship of the X-Treme Fast Draw Association.

Fast Draw is the art of reacting and “gunfighting” accuracy. Working with the Arena team,the Mississippi Championship will feature three opportunities for people to participate.

A one-night Local Gunfighter Challenge for those who would like to take a class on gunfighting and try their hands against other amateurs. The Local Gunfighter challenge will provide training, practice time, and an amateur gunfighter contest with an after-party with the professionals.

The championship is open to the public to enter. Those wishing to enter the weekend contest can sign up through the X-Treme Fast Draw Association.

Finally, the public is invited to watch the gunfighters in action throughout the entire championship. Seats on the viewing platform are free but do require advance registration through the arena website.

Fast Draw features contestants drawing, firing, and hitting a target with a single action revolver using a ‘full-powder’ blank or wax bullet projectile.

The X-Treme Fast Draw Association is a membership-based organization that produces contests across the Southeast. The Mississippi Championship will be hosted Jan. 25-28 at the Lafayette County Arena.