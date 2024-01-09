Election Commission refutes Democrat Party’s claims Published 11:07 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Letter to the Editor

To the Voters of Panola County:

In a recent letter to the Editor of the Panolian, there were several inaccuracies that the Election Commission would like to address.

Firstly, working as a poll manager in the primaries does not guarantee a place in the general election.

Second, there is a difference between a blank sample ballot and a sample ballot that is marked to influence how a voter should vote. As stated in the earlier letter, Miss. Code 23-15-897 section 1 (a) says “’Campaign materials’ include any materials designed to influence voters for or against any candidate, party or measure to be voted on at any election.”

A poll manager who has trained and been selected to work at a precinct should understand that any influence they have on other voters is prohibited. In training, the election commission stresses that if the person cannot refrain from supporting candidates, attending rallies for candidates, wearing shirts and caps supporting candidates, putting signs in their yard/ car, or handing out literature, then the person is disqualified as a poll manager.

The Democratic Chairperson asked that at least 2 Democrat workers from each precinct in the primary be assigned to work in the general election. The commission surpassed two per precinct by having 55 persons who worked in the Democratic primary assigned duties in the 21 different precincts.

Patton Lane Community Civic Center is owned by a not-for-profit civic corporation organized and existing under and by virtue of the laws of the State of Mississippi. The center is to be used for the civic, social, educational, cultural, moral, economic, or industrial welfare of the community. In accepting the property, the corporation agrees to the right to use the property as a polling place in city, county, state and federal elections. Use of the civic center is for the community around Patton Lane. It is not owned by the citizens of Patton Lane.

The Election Commission notified 187 persons by postcard of the training in October, 2023. Everyone who worked in the primaries and general election in 2022 was sent a card along with about 25 persons who had expressed interest in the election process. The training date and time were sent to the Panolian for publication in the October 11th paper. Also, training times were announced on the Facebook page: Panola County Election Commission and posted on the bulletin board at the courthouse.

The election commissioners are elected from the 5 supervisor districts to oversee the election process in our county and to keep the voter rolls up to date. We welcome any questions from the voters about the election process. We encourage voters to exercise their right and privilege to make their voices heard. We take our responsibility seriously.

Sincerely,

Panola County Election Commission

Dorothy K. Wilbourn, District 1 Commissioner

Brenda Rucker, District 2 Commissioner

Wayne Belk, District 3 Commissioner

Wanda Carmichael, District 4 Commissioner

Kaye Smythe, District 5 Commissioner