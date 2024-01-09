County, district livestock shows coming up Published 11:10 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Local 4-H and the Future Farmers of America youth will showcase their animals at the annual Panola County Livestock Show at the Batesville Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, starting at 10 a.m.

Exhibitors will be showing cattle, sheep, goats, and hogs in their respective classes and in showmanship events.

The following week, the Northwest District Livestock Show will be held at the Civic Center from Thursday, Jan.18 to Saturday, Jan. 20.

4-H and FFA youth from the surrounding 11 counties will be participating in their respective shows and showmanship events.

There is no fee to attend these events and individuals and families are welcome as spectators.

Youth who are interested in livestock events are also encouraged to attend. Anyone with questions regarding the event can contact state extension agent Ginger Cook at 563-6260 for more information.