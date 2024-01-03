No charges in death of Courtland man; case going to Grand Jury Published 2:55 am Wednesday, January 3, 2024

The death of a Courtland man following a scuffle with a family member was investigated by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office last week. No charges were filed, but investigators said the case will be presented to the next term of Grand Jury.

Michael Sanford, 57, died at his residence on Greg Taylor Rd., on Wednesday, Dec. 27, shortly after a fight with his brother-in-law at a family gathering.

Taken into custody and questioned was Anthony Fitzgerald Fondren, 55, of 220 Flowers Rd., Pope. He was released without charges after interviews with investigators.

An investigator said more will be learned from the results of an autopsy, and a ruling of the cause of death from the state’s Medical Examiner’s office.

Deputies recovered no weapons from the scene, and reports indicate that Fondren did not strike the deceased with any object.