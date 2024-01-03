Batesville Fire Dept. Published 10:31 am Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Call Log

Dec. 26

12:35 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, outside fire alarm.

12:49 a.m. – Hwy. 34N between Love’s and Toyoda, one vehicle accident with injuries.

5:32 a.m. – Vance St., 75 year old female with reaction, face swelling, Lifeguard has been

called.

6:12 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, outside fire alarm, attempting to contact keyholder and

alarm company.

8:51 a.m. – Broad St., 69 year old subject with possible stroke.

8:52 a.m. – Keating Rd., Burke’s Outlet Store, smell of gas reported.

Dec. 27

9:12 a.m. – Hwy. 51, Batesville Vision Clinic, male subject has medical emergency.

12:59 p.m. – Jackson St., female caller continues to call and hang up.

9:33 p.m. – Lester St., 57 year old female experiencing low blood pressure and high pulse.

Dec. 28

4:22 a.m. – Leser St., 62 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

7:41 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, general fire alarm.

12:49 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Jiffy Store, 30 year old male with abdominal pain.

2:30 p.m – Hwy. 6E, ATT&T, subject having difficulty breathing.

5:36 p.m. – Baker St., 53 year old female with shortness of breath.

6:01 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., 57 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been

toned.

7:06 p.m. – Draper St., 82 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

11:20 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Dec. 29

8:15 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop and Spirit Station, in ditch between two stores is on

fire and propane tank is near.

8:44 a.m. – Baker St., 64 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been called.

8:51 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, 54 year old female has passed out.

10:11 a.m. – Pine Place, neighbor reporting resident on floor.

10:57 a.m. – Bethlehem & Brasher Roads, vehicle fully involved with fire, no response from

county fire departments, county requesting assistance.

11:39 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 27 year old male with abdominal pain.

1:24 p.m. – Bethlehem Rd., caller advises a tree is on fire.

7:57 p.m – Jackson St., 55 year old male with difficulty breathing.

9:56 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, overheard bridge area, two vehicle accident.

Dec. 30

11:24 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 52 year old male has pain from the waist down and can

barely walk.

Dec. 31

5:38 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm, negative contact with the keyholder.

5:04 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Lakewood Dr., vehicle accident, unknown injuries, be advised there are no

ambulances available.

5:14 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Good Hope Rd., vehicle accident, unknown injuries, vehicle versus a

Christmas tree.

10:33 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Jiffy Store area, fire in the wooded area near the store, caller says fire is

spreading.

11:16 p.m. – Morrow Rd., county requesting assistance with structure fire, pumper truck needed.