Batesville Fire Dept.
Published 10:31 am Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Call Log
Dec. 26
12:35 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, outside fire alarm.
12:49 a.m. – Hwy. 34N between Love’s and Toyoda, one vehicle accident with injuries.
5:32 a.m. – Vance St., 75 year old female with reaction, face swelling, Lifeguard has been
called.
6:12 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, outside fire alarm, attempting to contact keyholder and
alarm company.
8:51 a.m. – Broad St., 69 year old subject with possible stroke.
8:52 a.m. – Keating Rd., Burke’s Outlet Store, smell of gas reported.
Dec. 27
9:12 a.m. – Hwy. 51, Batesville Vision Clinic, male subject has medical emergency.
12:59 p.m. – Jackson St., female caller continues to call and hang up.
9:33 p.m. – Lester St., 57 year old female experiencing low blood pressure and high pulse.
Dec. 28
4:22 a.m. – Leser St., 62 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.
7:41 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, general fire alarm.
12:49 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Jiffy Store, 30 year old male with abdominal pain.
2:30 p.m – Hwy. 6E, ATT&T, subject having difficulty breathing.
5:36 p.m. – Baker St., 53 year old female with shortness of breath.
6:01 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., 57 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been
toned.
7:06 p.m. – Draper St., 82 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.
11:20 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.
Dec. 29
8:15 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop and Spirit Station, in ditch between two stores is on
fire and propane tank is near.
8:44 a.m. – Baker St., 64 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been called.
8:51 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, 54 year old female has passed out.
10:11 a.m. – Pine Place, neighbor reporting resident on floor.
10:57 a.m. – Bethlehem & Brasher Roads, vehicle fully involved with fire, no response from
county fire departments, county requesting assistance.
11:39 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 27 year old male with abdominal pain.
1:24 p.m. – Bethlehem Rd., caller advises a tree is on fire.
7:57 p.m – Jackson St., 55 year old male with difficulty breathing.
9:56 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, overheard bridge area, two vehicle accident.
Dec. 30
11:24 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 52 year old male has pain from the waist down and can
barely walk.
Dec. 31
5:38 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm, negative contact with the keyholder.
5:04 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Lakewood Dr., vehicle accident, unknown injuries, be advised there are no
ambulances available.
5:14 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Good Hope Rd., vehicle accident, unknown injuries, vehicle versus a
Christmas tree.
10:33 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Jiffy Store area, fire in the wooded area near the store, caller says fire is
spreading.
11:16 p.m. – Morrow Rd., county requesting assistance with structure fire, pumper truck needed.