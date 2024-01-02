Rhonda Darlene Goad, 62 Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Rhonda Darlene Goad, 62, passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis.

A memorial service will be noon on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

Rhonda was born on June 6, 1961 in Charleston\ to Dorothy Gentry Goad Snyder. Rhonda was proud to have honorably served her country in the U.S. Navy as a Radioman from 1987-1995. She was a dedicated, hardworking Medical Transcriptionist for a little over 35 years with the past 25 years spent working for Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital. Rhonda truly loved her life and appreciated the beauty of simple things in her daily routine. Most of all, she loved being a mother to her daughter, Emily and was quick to share with everyone how proud she was of her.

She always enjoyed having good times and sharing laughs with her family and friends. She was a passionate Ole Miss Football fan who loudly cheered and yelled during all games when watching from home. She enjoyed drinking her morning coffee and watching birds outside her window. She loved maintaining a beautiful yard.

Rhonda also enjoyed playing Candy Crush, reading the newspaper, working crossword puzzles, and watching game shows, Days of Our Lives, Lifetime movies, and Dateline. Rhonda openly loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and thanked Him through the good times and the bad. She believed in always being kind to others and helping them whenever possible. She was often seen smiling big and always maintained a positive attitude about life. Some of her most frequently used phrases include, “Every day is a blessed day!”, “Life is wonderful!”, “Enjoy the moment.”, “If you slack, it shows.”, and “Work before you play.”.

Her loving and lasting memory will be remembered most by her daughter, Emily Reedy of Horn Lake; mother, Dorothy Snyder of Walls; sister, Theresa Griffin (Larry- deceased) of Walls; brother, Bryan Snyder (Teri) of Rio Vista, TX; stepbrother, Joe “Bubba” Snyder (Leah) of Ocean Springs; stepsister, Debbie Snyder Fortner of Grand Bay, AL; stepsister, Tracy Kay Snyder Henderson of Grand Bay, AL; and stepsister Amanda Snyder Griffin (Rowdy) of Oxford.