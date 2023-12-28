Electronics no substitute for comfort Published 11:37 am Thursday, December 28, 2023

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Like many of you I was awaken to see the beauty of another day.

Looking out of the window, the frost had covered the landscape. With the sun shining brightly. Mole holes have invaded high above the ground.

I was blessed to hear from my grandson, Josiah, who was lost in the woods so long ago, here with two dogs by his side.

He came up on the property of Gary Hartman and his wife, they along with wonderful neighbors who came to the rescue. We will always be grateful. Josiah is a young business man, traveling to and fro on his job. Know he’s not married.

We are standing on the promise of Jesus, he will never forsake his promise to us, if we abide in him, as a parent and grandparent we cannot control those we love only give advice to those who want to receive it.

If they step off into quick and for the time will come you cannot control the footsteps.

We read the story of the birth of Jesus, and how two women came together, one aged and one young with the spirits to hear the voice of the other as baby boy and the woman was filled with the Holy Spirit. We must feel the touch and pain of his glory.

We women take for granted, we control time and space when, we are in the lives of our grandchildren. We must not forget there is an higher power that controls the universe. Grandchildren need structure not paddy cake discipline, but love.

How long do we bear the pain of evil that’s present in their lives? We see the evil, but not the pain.

Children hunger for love they cannot see. Toys cannot replace what you cannot give.

Electronics cannot substitute for comfort and joy.

Remember the women who gave to us what we cannot see.