MHP’s Troop J works fatality during Christmas holiday Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, December 27, 2023

During the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas holiday travel observation patrol, 144 crashes, including one fatal in Covington County, were investigated.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 2,544 citations, made 78 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 144 crashes resulting in 31 injuries, with one fatal crash and one death.

CHRISTMAS TRAVEL PERIOD OVERVIEW:

Troop J Fatal Crash, Covington County, 12/23/23, 6:30 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 29-year-old Deyounta Clark of Mount Olive. The vehicle traveled north on Highway 37 and left the roadway and collided with a tree. Clark received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

2023 Christmas Holiday Totals (three days)

Citations – 2,544

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 270

DUIs – 78

Crashes – 144

Fatal Crashes – 1

Fatalities – 1

Motorist Assist – 54

2022 Christmas Holiday Totals (four days)

Citations – 5,294

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 472

DUIs – 80

Crashes – 160

Fatal Crashes – 7

Fatalities – 7

Motorist Assist – 218