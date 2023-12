Dennis Alan Barnett, 69 Published 5:10 am Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Dennis Alan Barnett, 69, of Byhalia, passed away Sunday, Dec, 24, 2023, at his home.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 28, at noon in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Longtown Cemetery.