MHP sets holiday travel period schedule Published 11:12 am Thursday, December 21, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is preparing for the 2023 Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Travel Period to get Mississippians safely to their holiday destinations. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in hopes of preventing fatalities and serious injuries. MHP asks motorists to take these simple steps to reduce the chances of being injured or killed in a collision:

• Wear seatbelts and properly restrain children,

• Do not drive impaired or distracted,

• Obey the speed limit.

“It’s no secret that the holiday season brings a lot of motorists to and through our great state,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Please remember to always remain safe, vigilant, and alert when driving to protect yourself and others on the road. Thank you to the Mississippi Highway Patrol and our local law enforcement agencies for working through the Christmas holidays to keep us safe.”

The American Automobile Association projects that over 115 million travelers will go more than 50 miles from

their homes this holiday season.

“During this joyous season, the Mississippi Highway Patrol would like to encourage everyone to be mindful of

safety as they travel to visit friends and loved ones,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “Troopers will work to ensure

Mississippi motorists arrive at their destinations safely for the holidays and enjoy a Merry Christmas and a

Happy New Year.”

The observance for the Christmas travel period will begin on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m. and conclude on Monday, Dec. 25, at midnight.

The New Year travel period will begin on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 6 a.m. and end on Monday, Jan. 1, at midnight.