Letters to Santa- Pope School
Published 12:01 pm Thursday, December 21, 2023
Dear Santa,
I want big ole Legos.
Carter Bolen
Dear Santa,
I really want an electric guitar.
John Bolen
Dear Santa,
I would like a Superman toy.
Terrence Benson
Dear Santa,
I want a pop it game and a football helmet.
Sam Bonner
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want a gumball game and a ring for my mom. A hat for my dad and a Minecraft lego set for my brother.
Trapp Bowes
Dear Santa,
I would like a big Barbie house.
Chloe Tutor
Dear Santa,
I want a racecar and a skateboard.
Upton Bryant
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Dream House.
Gracelynn Cosby
Dear Santa,
I would like a new hula hoop.
Brooklyn Craig
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll.
Kaylee Denley
Dear Santa,
I would like a four-wheeler.
Ayden Doyle
Dear Santa,
I would like a dentist kit playset.
Karson Hillman
Dear Santa,
I would like a digital pet.
Adeline Manvel
Dear Santa,
I would like a Kitchen Playset.
Kinsley Matthews
Dear Santa,
I would like a play-dough set.
Mack Pennington
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie dreamhouse.
Emma Morton
Dear Santa,
I would like a newborn baby doll.
Annabelle Putman
Dear Santa,
I would like a butterfly ballerina Minnie mouse.
Meela Raynor
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5.
Elijah Rudd
Dear Santa,
I would like Legos.
Alex Self
Dear Santa,
I would like a spaceship and a robot.
Cooper Shirley
Dear Santa,
I would like a police car.
Hayes Belvin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want some video games.
Hannah Austin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Robot.
Jeremiah Chapman
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Barbie dream house.
Emma Edwards
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an electric bike.
Grayson Holcomb
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a VR headset.
Kaiden Hubrins
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a horse.
Desteny Hughes
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a skateboard.
Izion Lee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a baby doll.
Adalyn McGee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a real dinosaur.
Frank Seymore
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a monster truck.
Sage Snider
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a ride on a unicorn.
Amelia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a snowball maker.
Rowan Tutor
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a doll.
Ja’lea White
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want some video games.
Michael Williams
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a remote-control lightning McQueen.
Zane Willson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an American Doll, LED lights, guitar, baby puppy, iPad, bike, stuffed animal, and makeup. Don’t forget my little sister, Oakley, and my big sister, Jaci. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Gracie Jenkins
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me a hoverboard, bike, four wheeler, iPad, LED lights, phone, and a puppy.
Love,
Meyanna Coppage
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would like you to bring me a hoverboard, VR headset, and paintball gun.
Love,
Kooper Pearson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like LED lights, a drone, hoverboard, pet fish, and lights for my bike. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
James Burchfield
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year. For Christmas I would like a bike, scooter, LED lights, mini garbage can, hoverboard, four wheeler, phone, puppy, camera, new iPad case and ear pods. I will leave you a cookie and some milk.
Love,
Ella Redwine
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a four wheeler, elf, LED lights, hoverboard, bike, phone, and VR headset. I will set out cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Jazyre Benson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like you to bring me some skates, camera, puppy, kitty, phone, iPad, VR headset, and a drone. I will leave you lots of cookies and milk.
Love,
Alexxis Welch
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would like you to bring me a VR headset, a puppy and a kitty, and a drone. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Easton Jaco
Dear Santa,
I think I have been a pretty good boy this year. If you could, I would like you to bring me a new iPad, pet fish and fish tank, and iphone 12. I will be sure to leave you some cookies and milk. P.S. Don’t forget my brothers.
Love,
Cannon Estridge
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like for you to bring me a basketball, hoverboard, four wheeler, nerf gun, pet cat, drone, phone, and a fish and tank.
Love,
Bryson Market
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would like for you to bring me LED lights, cat, books, doll, and chapstick. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Addy Jones
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like you to bring me a Barbie dream house, a puppy, Ariel doll, LED lights, phone, and a Barbie camper. I will leave you decorated cookies and milk.
Love,
Joi Pope
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a police car, puppy house, drone, phone, and LED lights. I will set out cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Hemi Rutherford
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like you to bring me a drone, toy tractor, Legos, Xbox, four wheeler, phone, and a sxs rc car.
Love,
Riley Pittman
Dear Santa,
If it’s not too much trouble I would like for you to bring me the following for Christmas: new bike, nerf gun, new shoes, and a surprise. I will make sure and leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Brody Brownlee
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be a good girl this year and I think I did pretty good. For Christmas I would like an American Girl doll, hoverboard, bike, Barbies, phone, and paint set. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. P.S. Don’t forget about my sister.
Love,
Allie Capwell
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a baby doll, dollhouse, hoverboard, iphone 14, reborn baby doll, LOL dolls, and makeup. I will leave you some Oreos and milk.
Love,
Dre’yha Armstead
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would like you to bring me a drum set, pogo stick, hoverboard, and a bearded dragon. I will make sure to leave you some cookies and milk and a gingerbread cookie for the reindeer.
Love,
Zane Murphy
Dear Santa,
Since I have been a good girl this year I would like for you to bring me a Barbie dreamhouse, VR headset, and a camper for my American Girl doll. I will leave you cookies and milk and food for the reindeer.
Love,
Rylan Scoggins
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be really good this year. For Christmas I would like some makeup, a four wheeler, Christmas sweater, phone, and a diary. I will leave some cookies and milk and some food for the reindeer.
Love,
Allbri Lee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a bike, new scooter, baby dolls, and a surprise. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love,
Anna Britt Morris
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Roblox gift card, an iPhone 15 pro max, and a computer.
Ava Hutchens
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like air pods, a Roblox gift card, and some walkie talkies
Coraline Boyette
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a iPhone pro max, PS5, and gaming set up.
Axl Taylor
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like LED lights, a Nintendo, and a iPhone 15.
Emma Estep
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like air pods, a hoverboard, and a computer.
Swayze Bailey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an Xbox, Minecraft game, and a smart watch.
Bear Briscoe
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a iPhone 15, LED Lights, and a skateboard.
Baker Strickland
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a playstation 5 and a Walmart gift card.
Paxton Fyke
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a computer, Walmart gift card, and a roblox gift card.
Levi McGee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like some air pods and some Jordans.
Merritt McCool
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a walkie talkie, VR Game, and a skateboard.
Cyp Sullivant
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an iPhone 15 pro max, air pods, and a computer.
Kody Pennington
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like some makeup, dresses, and Barbie doll dreamhouse.
Kaliyah Lloyd
Dear Santa,
I would like a VR, Electric bike, a laser tag game, and binoculars.
JB Bell
Dear Santa,
I want an American Girl doll, barbies, and LOLs.
Kelli Jo
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5.
Camden
Dear Santa,
I wish for a hoverboard, camera, camera card, and a bigger TV.
Vallie
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll that looks real with many outfits. I would also like a new bike.
Aubree
Dear Santa,
I love you and your reindeers. For Christmas, I would like a Smashmallow stitch.
Alana
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I love your reindeer. For Christmas, I would like roller skates.
Leah
Dear Santa,
I tried to be good this year. For Christmas, I want a doll and a camera.
Ava
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a Christmas Smashmallow.
Adalyn
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? I would also like a Num Nom Melting pop.
Ellie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. You are the best. For Christmas this year, I want a PS5.
Evan
Dear Santa,
I would like an Xbox.
Haden.