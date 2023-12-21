Letters to Santa- Pope School Published 12:01 pm Thursday, December 21, 2023

Dear Santa,

I want big ole Legos.

Carter Bolen

Dear Santa,

I really want an electric guitar.

John Bolen

Dear Santa,

I would like a Superman toy.

Terrence Benson

Dear Santa,

I want a pop it game and a football helmet.

Sam Bonner

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want a gumball game and a ring for my mom. A hat for my dad and a Minecraft lego set for my brother.

Trapp Bowes

Dear Santa,

I would like a big Barbie house.

Chloe Tutor

Dear Santa,

I want a racecar and a skateboard.

Upton Bryant

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie Dream House.

Gracelynn Cosby

Dear Santa,

I would like a new hula hoop.

Brooklyn Craig

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll.

Kaylee Denley

Dear Santa,

I would like a four-wheeler.

Ayden Doyle

Dear Santa,

I would like a dentist kit playset.

Karson Hillman

Dear Santa,

I would like a digital pet.

Adeline Manvel

Dear Santa,

I would like a Kitchen Playset.

Kinsley Matthews

Dear Santa,

I would like a play-dough set.

Mack Pennington

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie dreamhouse.

Emma Morton

Dear Santa,

I would like a newborn baby doll.

Annabelle Putman

Dear Santa,

I would like a butterfly ballerina Minnie mouse.

Meela Raynor

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5.

Elijah Rudd

Dear Santa,

I would like Legos.

Alex Self

Dear Santa,

I would like a spaceship and a robot.

Cooper Shirley

Dear Santa,

I would like a police car.

Hayes Belvin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want some video games.

Hannah Austin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Robot.

Jeremiah Chapman

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Barbie dream house.

Emma Edwards

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an electric bike.

Grayson Holcomb

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a VR headset.

Kaiden Hubrins

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a horse.

Desteny Hughes

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a skateboard.

Izion Lee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a baby doll.

Adalyn McGee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a real dinosaur.

Frank Seymore

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a monster truck.

Sage Snider

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a ride on a unicorn.

Amelia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a snowball maker.

Rowan Tutor

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a doll.

Ja’lea White

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want some video games.

Michael Williams

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a remote-control lightning McQueen.

Zane Willson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an American Doll, LED lights, guitar, baby puppy, iPad, bike, stuffed animal, and makeup. Don’t forget my little sister, Oakley, and my big sister, Jaci. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Gracie Jenkins

Dear Santa,

I would like you to bring me a hoverboard, bike, four wheeler, iPad, LED lights, phone, and a puppy.

Love,

Meyanna Coppage

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like you to bring me a hoverboard, VR headset, and paintball gun.

Love,

Kooper Pearson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like LED lights, a drone, hoverboard, pet fish, and lights for my bike. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

James Burchfield

Dear Santa,

I have been pretty good this year. For Christmas I would like a bike, scooter, LED lights, mini garbage can, hoverboard, four wheeler, phone, puppy, camera, new iPad case and ear pods. I will leave you a cookie and some milk.

Love,

Ella Redwine

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a four wheeler, elf, LED lights, hoverboard, bike, phone, and VR headset. I will set out cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Jazyre Benson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like you to bring me some skates, camera, puppy, kitty, phone, iPad, VR headset, and a drone. I will leave you lots of cookies and milk.

Love,

Alexxis Welch

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like you to bring me a VR headset, a puppy and a kitty, and a drone. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Easton Jaco

Dear Santa,

I think I have been a pretty good boy this year. If you could, I would like you to bring me a new iPad, pet fish and fish tank, and iphone 12. I will be sure to leave you some cookies and milk. P.S. Don’t forget my brothers.

Love,

Cannon Estridge

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like for you to bring me a basketball, hoverboard, four wheeler, nerf gun, pet cat, drone, phone, and a fish and tank.

Love,

Bryson Market

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like for you to bring me LED lights, cat, books, doll, and chapstick. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Addy Jones

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like you to bring me a Barbie dream house, a puppy, Ariel doll, LED lights, phone, and a Barbie camper. I will leave you decorated cookies and milk.

Love,

Joi Pope

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a police car, puppy house, drone, phone, and LED lights. I will set out cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Hemi Rutherford

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like you to bring me a drone, toy tractor, Legos, Xbox, four wheeler, phone, and a sxs rc car.

Love,

Riley Pittman

Dear Santa,

If it’s not too much trouble I would like for you to bring me the following for Christmas: new bike, nerf gun, new shoes, and a surprise. I will make sure and leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Brody Brownlee

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be a good girl this year and I think I did pretty good. For Christmas I would like an American Girl doll, hoverboard, bike, Barbies, phone, and paint set. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. P.S. Don’t forget about my sister.

Love,

Allie Capwell

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a baby doll, dollhouse, hoverboard, iphone 14, reborn baby doll, LOL dolls, and makeup. I will leave you some Oreos and milk.

Love,

Dre’yha Armstead

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like you to bring me a drum set, pogo stick, hoverboard, and a bearded dragon. I will make sure to leave you some cookies and milk and a gingerbread cookie for the reindeer.

Love,

Zane Murphy

Dear Santa,

Since I have been a good girl this year I would like for you to bring me a Barbie dreamhouse, VR headset, and a camper for my American Girl doll. I will leave you cookies and milk and food for the reindeer.

Love,

Rylan Scoggins

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be really good this year. For Christmas I would like some makeup, a four wheeler, Christmas sweater, phone, and a diary. I will leave some cookies and milk and some food for the reindeer.

Love,

Allbri Lee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a bike, new scooter, baby dolls, and a surprise. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Love,

Anna Britt Morris

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Roblox gift card, an iPhone 15 pro max, and a computer.

Ava Hutchens

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like air pods, a Roblox gift card, and some walkie talkies

Coraline Boyette

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a iPhone pro max, PS5, and gaming set up.

Axl Taylor

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like LED lights, a Nintendo, and a iPhone 15.

Emma Estep

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like air pods, a hoverboard, and a computer.

Swayze Bailey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an Xbox, Minecraft game, and a smart watch.

Bear Briscoe

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a iPhone 15, LED Lights, and a skateboard.

Baker Strickland

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a playstation 5 and a Walmart gift card.

Paxton Fyke

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a computer, Walmart gift card, and a roblox gift card.

Levi McGee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like some air pods and some Jordans.

Merritt McCool

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a walkie talkie, VR Game, and a skateboard.

Cyp Sullivant

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an iPhone 15 pro max, air pods, and a computer.

Kody Pennington

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like some makeup, dresses, and Barbie doll dreamhouse.

Kaliyah Lloyd

Dear Santa,

I would like a VR, Electric bike, a laser tag game, and binoculars.

JB Bell

Dear Santa,

I want an American Girl doll, barbies, and LOLs.

Kelli Jo

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5.

Camden

Dear Santa,

I wish for a hoverboard, camera, camera card, and a bigger TV.

Vallie

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll that looks real with many outfits. I would also like a new bike.

Aubree

Dear Santa,

I love you and your reindeers. For Christmas, I would like a Smashmallow stitch.

Alana

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I love your reindeer. For Christmas, I would like roller skates.

Leah

Dear Santa,

I tried to be good this year. For Christmas, I want a doll and a camera.

Ava

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like a Christmas Smashmallow.

Adalyn

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? I would also like a Num Nom Melting pop.

Ellie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. You are the best. For Christmas this year, I want a PS5.

Evan

Dear Santa,

I would like an Xbox.

Haden.