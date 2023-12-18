Helen Ellis Johnson, 82 Published 9:08 am Monday, December 18, 2023

Helen Ellis Johnson, 82, of Memphis passed away Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. She was born in Sardis and lived in Batesville many years.

She was a school teacher at Patton Lane High School, where she taught many Batesville children. She finished her teaching career in Southaven schools.

Services are Saturday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at Middle Baptist Church, 801 Whitehaven Lane, Memphis. Family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home, 8043 Getwell Rd., Southaven.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Willie Roy Johnson of Memphis; three daughters, Renata (Phillip) Braden of Collierville; Melanie Johnson of Memphis, Andrea (Vincent) Demps of Olive Branch; a son, Kevin Johnson of Joliet, IL; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.