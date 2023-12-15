MDOT employees recognized for service – 50 years for Ben Childers Published 12:26 pm Friday, December 15, 2023

During a recent awards ceremony, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recognized employees in District 2, which covers 17 northwestern Mississippi counties, for their years of continuous service to the agency in various roles including maintenance, administration and construction, among others. MDOT Executive Director Brad White, MDOT Chief Engineer Brian Ratliff and the Mississippi Transportation Commission would like to thank these employees for their hard work and dedication to MDOT and the people of Mississippi.

More than 50 employees were honored for their years of service at the ceremony.

Ben Childers, an area Superintendent in the Batesville office was recognized for 50 years of service.

“I am grateful for all of our employees and thank them for their hard work and loyalty to MDOT,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “Our employees are true professionals, and their valuable daily contributions allow for our continued successes.”

Childers began his career at MDOT in 1972 as a maintenance worker in Marshall County. He then moved up to the position of Maintenance Supervisor, and then to area Superintendent for the four northern counties in 1999.

“I love working outside, and working with the people at MDOT,” said Ben Childers. “This job offers something new every day.”