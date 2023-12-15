Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:11 pm Friday, December 15, 2023

Dec. 5

1:46 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, garbage can on fire.

7:21 a.m. – Keating Rd., Burke’s Outlet, smell of gas reported.

7:03 p.m. – MLK Dr., 60 year old female with medical emergency, LIfeguard has been toned.

7:38 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, automatic fire alarm.

Dec. 6

12:25 a.m. – Martinez St., female patient with medical emergency, Lifeguard has been toned.

11:53 a.m. – Tiger Dr., Batesville Junior High, student with high blood pressure, Lifeguard also en route.

12:41 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 54 year old male with leg pain.

1:32 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, general fire alarm.

1:52 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, subject has a medical emergency.

6:08 p.m. – Hwy. 35N., Performance Food Group, commercial fire alarm and anhydrous ammonia alarm.

Dec. 7

10:21 a.m. – West St., 72 year old male with possible stroke.

3:23 p.m. – John B. Lovelace Dr., Verizon, smell of gas.

3:58 p.m. – Jackson St., 72 year old female with shortness of breath, extended response time for Lifeguard.

5:44 p.m. – Harmon Rd., residential fire alarm.

Dec. 8

8:24 a.m. – Jackson St., 40 year old female has fallen out of bed, needs lift assist.

12:09 p.m. – Hwy. 35N., Love’s Truck Stop, caller advises someone is pouring diesel down a drain.

6:32 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Good Hope Road, vehicle accident, unknown injuries, BPD on the scene, LIfeguard has been toned.

Dec. 9

6:12 p.m. – Patton Lane, 40 year old male with chest pains, Lifeguard also en route.

8:50 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., 57 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

9:12 p.m. – Hwy. 35S., 54 year old male with heart attack, Lifeguard has been toned.

Dec. 10

7:13 a.m. – Martinez St., automatic fire alarm, carbon dioxide and smoke.

11:55 a.m. – West St., 57 year old male weak with cold sweats.

11:07 p.m. – Pollard St., 67 year old male is nauseous.

Dec. 11

3:00 a.m. – Broadway St., 60 year old female with difficulty breathing.

7:35 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Dodge’s Store, male subject possibly having a heart attack.

8:59 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Dodge’s Store, please respond back to Dodge’s, male subject possibly having a heart attack.

11:27 a.m. – Gay St., 51 year old female with difficulty breathing.

11:49 a.m. – I-55 near Pope exit, large grass fire, county requesting assistance.

1:42 p.m. – Old Panola Rd., county requesting assistance with fire.

4:54 p.m. – Meadowview Apts., unresponsive female.

6:14 p.m. – MLK Dr., lift assist needed.