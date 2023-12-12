Make sure Santa knows your sizes Published 7:18 pm Tuesday, December 12, 2023

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

The countdown to Christmas is in full swing, and I’m an enormous fan. I love everything about this season: the lights, smells, tastes, and sounds!

And then there is Santa! I consider him to be a close friend. He knows how much I enjoy big boy toys. I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying that the only difference between a man and a boy is the price of his toys! Unfortunately, my sweet wife knows that to be true.

In the meantime, there are two things you should know. First, there are only 12 shopping days left until Christmas. Second, if I am on your shopping list, my sizes are 9mm, .45, .30-06, and .223!

Did I mention that I love Christmas? I really do.

But more than all the fun, commercial, and cultural aspects of the season, I’m incredibly grateful for the entire story of Jesus!

And yes, I’m aware that we don’t know a definitive date when Jesus was born—I’ve read countless arguments that “prove” this date or that time and even some that are emphatic about the accuracy of a December date.

But those arguments and all the ensuing drama cannot detract from the fact that Jesus was born!

I am so moved by the traditional texts of Christmas found in Matthew and Luke’s Gospels.

Those stories never grow old: the angel Gabriel’s appearance to Mary, the angel that appears to Joseph, Mary’s Magnificat, the journey to Bethlehem, the Shepherds in their fields, the Angel chorus, and the baby Jesus wrapped up in swaddling clothes.

And who could forget the fantastic pronouncement found in Matthew 1:22-23, “Now all this took place to fulfill what was spoken by the Lord through the prophet: See, the virgin will become pregnant and give birth to a son, and they will name him Immanuel, which is translated “God is with us.” (CSB)

“Immanuel, God with us” might be the most mind-blowing words ever spoken!

That God would forsake the glory of heaven is astounding—I’m reminded of what the Apostle Paul said about the birth of Jesus in Philippians 2:7-8, “Instead he emptied himself by assuming the form of a servant, taking on the likeness of humanity. And when he had come as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death— even to death on a cross.” (CSB)

Without the birth of Jesus, there would be no resurrection. Without the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus, we would be without hope.

But Emmanuel, God with us means we have the greatest hope of all!

And that’s what the Christmas story is all about—the hope of humanity, this glorious epic of redemption God we share even now!

May you discover or rediscover the blessing of Christmas during this season!

Merry Christmas to all!