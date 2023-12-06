Shegog wins prestigious Conerly Trophy – Follows Josh Bright’s 2000 win as best college football player in state Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Cutline: Shegog

Delta State quarterback and Batesville native Patrick Shegog received the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Shegog is Delta State’s third Conerly Award winner, joining Tregnel Thomas in 1996 and Josh Bright, also from Batesville, in 2000.

Shegog was a four-year starter at South Panola, graduating in 2016. His senior season, Shegog had 1,559 offensive yards and 16 touchdowns.

He joins Bright, also a former Tigers quarterback, in being a recipient of the Conerly Trophy, presented annually to Mississippi’s top collegiate football player as voted on by members of the state’s sports media outlets.

“I couldn’t have done this without the best teammates and coaches in the world, and I love and appreciate every single one of them,” said Shegog. “It brings me great joy knowing how much this award means to the Delta State community. I appreciate all of the support, it means the absolute world to me.”

Patrick passed for 2,618 yards and 32 touchdowns with just two interceptions over his 300 pass attempts in 2023.

He also averaged 57.5 rushing yards per game with 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Over his career with the Statesmen, Shegog threw for 9,095 yards and 76 touchdowns, and rushed for 2,399 yards and 36 touchdowns. Along the way he garnered numerous league and national awards and led his team to the playoffs each year.

Shegog started eight games during his freshman season of 2018 and the first three games of the 2019 season before breaking a collarbone and missing the remainder of the season. Delta State did not play in the 2020 Covid season, and he finished each of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with stellar numbers before having the spectacular 2023 season that won him the Conerly Trophy.

Patrick was joined at the ceremony by his parents Michelle and Patrick Shegog Sr., as well as Athletics Director Mike Kinnison, Athletics Development Officer Kel Lange, and Head Coach Todd Cooley and his wife Lisa.

“If I had a son of my own, I’d want him to be like Patrick Shegog,” said Cooley “He’s the best player I’ve ever coached.”

“Patrick is an outstanding representative for our University,” said Kinnison. “He gave us a season of accomplishments that will be long remembered. He is a great credit to our program and his family.”