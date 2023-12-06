Murder suspect apprehended Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps reported this week that a suspect wanted for a Nov. 11 homicide on Milam Road has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Anthony Dewayne Flowers, Jr., 24, of 4072 Curtis Road, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 30. Law enforcement officials received a tip from an anonymous caller who gave the suspect’s location. Batesville Police responded and took him into custody without incident.

Phelps said investigators had been searching for Flowers, and had asked the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance when the tip was received.

Flowers is charged with the killing of Lonnie Gilliam, 36, who was found shot by officers responding to reports of gunshots on Milam Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.